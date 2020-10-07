Consumer spending on mobile apps grows over 30% on Google Play, App Store

Google Play generated thrice the number of first-time installs of Apple’s App Store last quarter.

Spending on Apple's App Store and Google Play rose more than 30% in the July to September quarter, as compared with the last year, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

App installs in the quarter grew by nearly 25% compared to the year-ago period, reflecting the continuing global impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumer spending includes in-app purchases, subscriptions and premium app downloads. The App Store earned a revenue of $19 billion this quarter, a 30% rise from last year. Google Play earned a revenue of $10.3 billion.

TikTok was the highest-earning non-gaming app for the second consecutive quarter in terms of spending on both app stores, witnessing 800% growth compared with the same quarter last year, Sensor Tower stated. This comes despite being banned in India, its largest market, and a similar fate in the US.

YouTube and Tinder followed the trend, becoming the second- and the third-highest earning apps this quarter.

First-time app installs also grew by nearly 25%, Google's platform generating thrice the number of installs of Apple's.

In terms of downloads, Facebook's apps like WhatsApp and Instagram came in the top 5 positions; TikTok topped the list. Zoom's continuing popularity, owing to remote working and studying, has helped it secure the third position.

Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Pokemon Go were the top three highest-earning gaming apps this quarter. Spending on gaming apps accounted for nearly 12% of total spending.

The upcoming quarter will witness a similar trend in app installs and spending, especially in newer categories like home customisation apps following Apple's iOS 14 update, the intelligence firm said.