Consumer spending in mobile apps hits record $111 bn in 2020

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Global consumer spending in mobile apps soared to a record high in 2020 as users spent nearly $111 billion on in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium apps across App Store and Play Store in 2020, up 30% from 2019, according to app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.
Consumer spent $72.3 billion on App Store, and $38.6 billion on Google Play, both combined grew by about 30% from 2019.
Most cash went to the gaming category, generating a record $79.5 billion, about 72% of all in-app spending, Sensor Tower estimated.
Honor of Kings from Tencent was the highest grossing iOS game, and Moon Active’s Coin Master was the highest grossing on Google Play. Five mobile games alone earned more than $1 billion.
TikTok was the highest grossing non-game app on the App Store, growing more than 600% to $1.2 billion. Google One generated the most revenue on Android devices.
First-time app installs across both App Store and Google Play also reached a record 143 billion in 2020, growing 24% from 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath