Consumer interest in ‘virtual living’ picks up pace, survey says

The consulting firm estimated that 72% of global executives think the metaverse will have a positive impact on their organisations.

People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain | Photo Credit: Reuters

The consulting firm estimated that 72% of global executives think the metaverse will have a positive impact on their organisations.

Immersive technologies like AR and VR are gradually attracting consumers’ interest as several companies are building digital environments and connecting them with the physical world.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

In a survey of 11,000 users in 16 countries, consulting firm Accenture found that about two-thirds of the respondents had already bought a virtual product, or taken part in a virtual experience or service in the past year.

The firm estimated this to rise to 83% as consumers are increasingly making purchases via the metaverse and their lives and livelihoods are moving into digital spaces.

“Metaverse is expected to transform and impact every part of the business value chain – right from reinventing consumer engagement to solving R&D issues and enabling enterprise-wide data analysis to leadership decisions,” Manish Gupta, Managing Director, Products, at Accenture, said in a statement.

The consulting firm estimated that 72% of global executives think the metaverse will have a positive impact on their organisations, with around half of them believing that it will be a breakthrough technology.