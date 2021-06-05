Watch | Why the world is running short on computer chips

05 June 2021 11:09 IST

A video describing the global computer chip shortage and how it will impact us

Computer chips form the brain of all electronic devices including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles and vehicles. But today, consumers and technology companies around the world are facing the brunt of computer chip shortage, from delayed car deliveries to increase in prices of smartphones and laptops.



Major technology companies including Samsung Electronics and automaker General Motors have warned of potential losses of billions of dollars. But why is there a crunch and what does this mean for consumers?

