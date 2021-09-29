Component shortage to hit Apple Silicon MacBook shipments, report says

29 September 2021 15:36 IST

Kuo estimates shipment of Apple Silicon processor-based MacBook models to be cut by about 15% in the first half of next year.

Shipments of Apple Silicon MacBooks will be cut in the first half of next year due to components shortage, decline in working from home, and introduction of new models, according to a report by MacRumors, citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s investor note.

Kuo estimates shipment of Apple Silicon processor-based MacBook models to be cut by about 15% in the first half of next year. Shortage of components relates primarily to a continuing lack of power management integrated circuits, which currently takes about an year to deliver, the note said.

This shortage could coincide with the capacity expansion of Unimicron, one of the main IC providers in Taiwan, and the sole supplier for Apple Silicon ABF substrate, a layer connecting components of a processor.

MacBook shipments are also expected to be reduced by the change in demand in the post-COVID-19 era, with a decline in work from home and fall in purchasing power due to inflation, the note said.

Kuo also sees the newly redesigned ‌MacBook Air‌, which will be available in the third quarter of 2022, to impact Apple Silicon MacBook orders.