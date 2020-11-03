Competition between prediction algorithms is bad for customers, study finds

03 November 2020 17:25 IST

Over time, prediction algorithms become specialised for increasingly narrow slice of the population and the average quality of the predictions declines, the team noted.

Machine learning (ML) algorithms on the Internet compete with one another to provide the best search recommendations to users. But, this competition may lead to bias in prediction quality, according to a team of researchers at Stanford University.

On websites like Netflix, algorithms work their way to provide accurate content recommendations. These algorithms also try to outdo those of Netflix's competitors, competing for clicks and associated user data.

With time, the prediction algorithms become specialised for sub-populations that gravitate into their sites. The prediction models are then updated with new sets of data, depending on the preferences of new customers.

This implies that the algorithms are actually changing the model to bias toward the new customers they have won over, the team said in a study titled 'Competing AI: How Does Competition Feedback Affect Machine Learning?'

This happens because there is an optimal number of competitors that optimise user experience. Beyond that number, the artificial intelligent (AI) has access to data from a smaller fraction of users, reducing their ability to generate quality predictions.

The disparity grows larger and larger with time and gets amplified due to the 'feedback dynamics of competition'.

In search engines, when a user types in a query, the engine tries to predict what links would be most relevant to the user. But, if a competitor’s search engine does a better job at making those predictions, the user is likely to use that platform, which in turn alters the input in the machine learning system and changes the way it makes predictions in the future.

These theorems also apply to companies that predict users' credit risk. For example, a bank's algorithm may become very good at predicting the creditworthiness of a specific group of demographics. While it may be accurate in evaluating this demographic, the quality of service for other groups may decline, the team said.

The team said it is devising solutions to the feedback dynamics problem that can be used by policymakers and companies for more accurate AI predictions.