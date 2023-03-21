ADVERTISEMENT

Company behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text

March 21, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - SAN FRANCISCO

Runway has released an AI model that takes any text description and generates three seconds of matching video footage

Reuters

File photo of an AI-generated image made with Stable Diffusion | Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

Runway, the start-up that co-created the popular Stable Diffusion AI image generator, has released an AI model that takes any text description – such as “turtles flying in the sky” – and generates three seconds of matching video footage.

Citing safety and business reasons, Runway is not releasing the model widely to start, nor will it be open-sourced like Stable Diffusion. The text-to-video model, dubbed Gen-2, will initially be available on Discord via a waitlist on the Runway website.

Using AI to generate videos from text inputs is not new. Meta Platforms Inc. and Google both released research papers on text-to-video AI models late last year. However, the difference is that Runway’s text-to-video AI model is being made available to the general public, said Cristobal Valenzuela, Runway’s chief executive.

Runway hopes that creatives and filmmakers will use the product, Valenzuela said.

