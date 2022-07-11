Collaboration between humans and intelligent assistants to play an important part in future of work, survey says
99% of the respondents in India agreed that collaboration between humans and intelligent assistants will play an important part in future of work strategies.
The impact of the global pandemic, ongoing trade concerns, and geopolitical conflicts have disrupted business operations and workforce management. These issues have created supply shortages, and made demand forecasting and customer engagements complex. But, automation can be key for business leaders to tackle current market challenges and sustain business performance, according to a report by robotic process automation firm Automation Anywhere.
(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)
The research was conducted across eight countries, including India, which represented one of the highest numbers of survey respondents. It noted that over 90% of 1,000 global organisations surveyed have said that automation addresses geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
99% of the respondents in India agreed that collaboration between humans and intelligent assistants will play an important part in future of work strategies. Also, actual bot deployments in India have surpassed those in the rest of the world. 67% of companies in India have already deployed over 300 bots across their organisations compared to just 21% in the rest of the world, the report estimated.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.