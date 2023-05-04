HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cognizant may lay off 3,500 employees

Cognizant may let go of about 3,500 employees, primarily those in non-billable and corporate roles

May 04, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of a Cognizant Technology Solutions Office

File photo of a Cognizant Technology Solutions Office | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

IT services and consulting firm Cognizant may let go of 3,500 employees. The move would be part of its project to simplify operations and organise office space.

About the costs related to the programme, Cognizant said, “This consists of approximately $200 million of employee severance and other costs primarily related to non-billable and corporate personnel, which we expect to mostly incur in 2023, and approximately $200 million of costs related to the consolidation of office space, with approximately $150 million in 2023 and $50 million in 2024.”

ALSO READ
IBM to pause hiring in plan to replace 7,800 jobs with AI

Cognizant added that it expected 3,500 employees to be impacted as a result.

The company’s total headcount at the end of Q1 2023 was 351,500, after a decrease of 3,800 from Q4 2022 and an increase of 11,100 from Q1 2022.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Cognizant said it expected to see a slight decline in its second quarter revenue. Its revenue of $4.8 billion declined 0.3% year-over-year.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / job layoffs

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.