Clubhouse rolls out direct messaging feature.

15 July 2021 17:27 IST

The social audio platform Clubhouse has launched a direct messaging feature for its iOS and Android users, giving them an option to text on the app.

Called Backchannel, the feature allows users to interact one-on-one and in groups. It has another second inbox message requests from people users have not added to their account.

The launch follows last month’s incident when the company inadvertently made the feature available to some users who updated their app.

“After we unintentionally leaked their feature 5 times, here’s our beloved engineering team introducing the new Clubhouse Backchannel,” Clubhouse said on Twitter.

With the new message feature, users can chat with their co-host, plan next line of questions, organise in advance about other rooms, discuss who to pull up and so on. Users in the listener panel can also chat with other people from the audience at any time in a room. They can ask questions or accept text-based questions as per their convenience if they do not want or get a chance to speak.

To start a conversation, just tap on the airplane icon on the bottom right or swipe left to access the chat thread. Or users can simply click on a profile they want to chat with and they will see a same airplane icon next to notification bell of the other user.

Currently, Clubhouse users can send only links on chat but not images or videos. There is no option to delete the message, however, anyone can copy or report messages.

Clubhouse has grown significantly over the last year and has forced other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to introduce similar audio-based features. The company has over 10 million active weekly users, and after its Android launch, Clubhouse has added 8 million new users.