Clubhouse partners with TED on global exclusive social audio line-up

13 July 2021 19:29 IST

TED sees the interactive nature of Clubhouse as an enablers for speakers to not only share insights but also engage with a live audience.

Social audio platform Clubhouse and TED have partnered to bring onboard thought leaders from TED onto Clubhouse. This is the first social audio partnership for TED, through which it started to host a series of rooms via their official Clubhouse Club from July 12.

“For nearly forty years TED has brought the world’s preeminent ideas, imaginations and voices to audiences,” said Kelly Stoetzel, Head of Thought Leadership Programming, Clubhouse.

“This partnership will bring those minds into a dialogue with the millions of creators who make up the Clubhouse community.”

“When ideas and people come together to engage and debate, that’s when the real impact happens,” said Carla Zanoni, Director of Audience Development, TED.

Clubhouse community members can follow the official TED Club on Clubhouse to stay updated on the scheduled rooms.