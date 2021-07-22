Clubhouse ends invite-only system, opens app to all users .

22 July 2021 14:35 IST

The social audio app has been invite-only since its launch in beta last year. After its iOS roll out , the company launched the service to Android users in May.

Clubhouse on Wednesday said it has ended the invite-only system and opened the app to all users on iOS and Android.

In a blog post, Clubhouse said it is now out of beta, and users will not require an invite to join the app.

“The invite system has been an important part of our early history,” Clubhouse said. “But we’ve always wanted Clubhouse to be open.”

The new update is out on iOS and Android and the company said it will release new updates every 1 to 2 weeks.

According to Clubhouse, the number of daily rooms has surged from 50k to half a million since January and it has added 10 million people after its launch on Android.

Clubhouse noted that its new chat feature Backchannel has seen 90M DMs since its launch last week.

Clubhouse started gaining traction last year after celebrities such as Elon Musk joined the platform. Clubhouse’s move comes at a time when other social media platforms are adding features to replicate the audio-based platform.