Cloud PCs to empower people focus on hybrid and flexible work, Microsoft says

28 August 2021 21:18 IST

Cloud PCs takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices, regardless of location.

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Windows 365. The new Windows 365 cloud service helps users stream their apps, data, content, and settings from the Microsoft cloud to any device without having to carry it around.

Geeta Gurnani, Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India spoke with The Hindu to discuss Windows 365 cloud service and the resources along with it to help users get more information about the cloud service.

Edited excerpts of the interview below:

Is cloud PC the future of hybrid work? How will businesses and individuals benefit from cloud PCs in the long run?

Gurnani: As organisations strategise for the new normal, a hybrid workplace is beginning to emerge. At Microsoft, we believe the future of work is hybrid and organisations will need new operating models in this era of work. In the hybrid world of work, we are no longer bound by traditional notions of space and time when it comes to how, when, and where we work. We believe that to empower people to succeed in hybrid work, business leaders will need to focus on flexible work. At Microsoft, we have undertaken various initiatives to ensure a seamless shift to Hybrid Work.

We have developed the Windows 365 Cloud PC that draws on the power of the cloud to provide a powerful, simple, and secure full Windows 10 or Windows 11 experience.

It takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices, regardless of location.

You can pick up right where you left off, because the state of your Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices.

Is it necessary for users to connect their Cloud PC with a Windows device?

Gurnani: Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience that enables users to stream all their personalised applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device including your Mac, iPad, Linux device, and Android. The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device. Users can connect to their Cloud PC on any platform that has the Microsoft Remote Desktop app (Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android) or on any device with an HTML5-capable browser to access the web client.

Will all the apps work on Windows 365?

Gurnani: Yes. At Microsoft, we are committed to ensuring your apps work on the latest versions of our software, and Windows 365 was built with compatibility in mind. Apps that worked on Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 also work on Windows 365.

We also have a service named App Assure that helps customers with 150 or more users fix any app issues they might run into, at no additional cost. It helps customers remediate app issues they may experience when deploying the latest version of our software. For instance, if your apps don’t work on Windows 365, App Assure will troubleshoot the issue, determine the root cause, and help fix the issue.

Is Windows 365 available for personal use?

Gurnani: Windows 365 is built for businesses - from enterprises that employ thousands to a small business of one. It is not available for non-business use.

How can organisations purchase Windows 365? What are the purchasing requirements?

Gurnani: Any organisation can purchase Windows 365 through Windows365.com, Microsoft sales representative, or solution providers in Microsoft partner programs.

Can organisations cancel their subscription?

Gurnani: Yes, organisations can cancel their Windows 365 subscription any time by going to the Microsoft 365 admin center. Additionally, organisations may be entitled to a partial refund as well.

With Cloud PCs there will be a requirement of massive amounts of storage on the cloud. How will MS manage it?

Gurnani: For Microsoft 365 apps and OneDrive, users will rely on the cloud storage they get with Microsoft 365. For other apps, depending on the Cloud PC configuration, users get storage to manage the data they create.

What will be the maximum storage allocated per organisation?

Gurnani: Windows 365 is available in two different configurations - Microsoft Windows 365 Business and Microsoft Windows 365 Enterprise. Windows 365 Business has been designed specifically for smaller businesses. On the other hand, Windows 365 Enterprise is meant for organisations that have dedicated IT setups and larger teams. Our storage plans range from 64GB to 512GB.

With cyberattacks on the rise, how do you ensure security of data with Cloud PCs?

Gurnani: Multi-factor authentication (MFA) works to explicitly verify any login or access attempt to a Cloud PC through integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). And within Microsoft Endpoint Manager, you can pair MFA with dedicated Windows 365 conditional access policies to assess login risk instantly for each session. We’ve also designed the user and admin experiences around the principle of least privileged access. For example, you can delegate specific permissions, like licensing, device management and Cloud PC management using specific roles, so you don’t need to be a global administrator.

If you use Microsoft Defender for Endpoint to protect your devices, it also works seamlessly with your Cloud PCs. You can use Microsoft Endpoint Manager to quickly onboard your Cloud PCs just like your other devices with Defender for Endpoint. It not only protects your Cloud PCs, but also gives you security recommendations to lower risks, and helps you quickly discover and investigate any security incidents. Encryption is used to manage Cloud PCs and all network traffic.

Microsoft works with a network of partners who also provide intelligence to help identify, analyse, and recommend remediation. These experts are aided by advanced machine learning techniques and artificial intelligence to help them keep up with the global threat landscape.