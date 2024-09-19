GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cisco lays off thousands in second round of job cuts

The outlet learned that the layoffs will be in the company’s threat intelligence and security research unit, Talos Security

Updated - September 19, 2024 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Cisco has reportedly laid off thousands of employees in its second round of job cuts for the year.

FILE PHOTO: Cisco has reportedly laid off thousands of employees in its second round of job cuts for the year. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cisco has reportedly laid off thousands of employees in its second round of job cuts for the year. The software company had announced it would reduce its head count by 7% or 5,600 employees in August. 

A report by Tech Crunch had revealed that the company had refused to say who would be affected by the layoffs until September 16 and did not offer any reason for the delay in letting them know. 

The outlet learned that the layoffs will be in the company’s threat intelligence and security research unit, Talos Security. 

“Cisco announced a restructuring plan to allow it to invest in key growth opportunities and drive more efficiencies in the business,” the company had noted in an SEC filing back in August. 

The company was planning to merge their security, networking and collaboration segments into one while looking to leverage AI technologies.

Earlier in February, the San Jose-based company had fired around 4,000 employees.

Published - September 19, 2024 11:56 am IST

