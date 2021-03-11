Chrome OS turns 10 | Here are the latest updates

11 March 2021 17:58 IST

The search giant’s new Phone Hub feature can create a built-in control centre for Android phone to access key features from the Chromebook.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google Chrome OS turned 10 this year, and to mark the anniversary it launched new features like Phone Hub, Nearby share and new Clipboard. It also upgraded few other existing features.

The search giant’s new Phone Hub feature can create a built-in control centre for Android phone to access key features from the Chromebook. For instance, users can respond to texts received on phone, check phone’s battery and cellular signal, and even use hotspot to locate the device. Phone Hub also shows the Chrome browser tabs last opened, giving users the option to pick up right where they left off.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, Chromebooks can now automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks that have been used on Android phone and other Chrome OS devices when signed in with same Google account.

The integration of Chromebooks and Android devices goes beyond Wi-Fi and messages. With Nearby Share, users will be able to share files quickly between Chromebook and other Chrome OS or Android devices without sharing contact details.

Chromebook Redesigned

To let users take screenshots and screen record without keyboard shortcuts, Google has added a new tool called Screen Capture in Quick Settings. Once a user takes a screen capture, it will show up in a new space called Tote, that will show recent downloads, screen captures and pinned files.

Google has also added a few features for parents managing their child’s account. Now, when parents set up a Chromebook for their child’s personal account, they can immediately add a School account.

When Children use school apps, Family Link controls on their device will still apply and parents can supervise their children while they do homework.

Next, the new Clipboard on Chromebook will save the last five items copied so that users can easily paste any or all to a new page. They simply need to press ‘Everything button+ V’ to use Clipboard.

When a user right-clicks a word, they can find Quick Answers, like a definition, a translation or a unit conversion, without having the need to open a separate tab.

Other than the new features, Google has updated existing ones to enhance speed and has added a new look to the icons for the Chromebook’s built-in apps.