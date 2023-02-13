ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese tech firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

February 13, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - BEIJING

The Microsoft-supported chatbot ChatGPT has triggered a chain of tech and retail companies in China to explore their own AI capabilities to create rival projects

Reuters

File photo of a ChatGPT response | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The global buzz around Microsoft chatbot ChatGPT has spread to China, shoring up stocks in artificial intelligence (AI) related firms and prompting a flurry of local companies to announce rival projects.

Like Microsoft and Google, Chinese tech giants such as Baidu and Alibaba as well as smaller start-ups have been working on AI projects for years.

Chatbots in China mostly focus on social interactions whereas ChatGPT, which learns from vast amounts of data how to answer prompts by users in a human-like manner, performs better at more professional tasks, such as programming and essay writing.

Here is a list of Chinese tech companies that have recently made announcements on AI technology:

Baidu

Baidu Inc. said on February 7 it would complete internal testing of a ChatGPT-style project called “Ernie Bot” in March.

Alibaba

Alibaba Group on February 8 said it is developing a ChatGPT-style tool currently in internal testing. The e-commerce giant said large language models and generative AI have been areas of focus since it formed its research institute Damo Academy in 2017.

Tencent

Tencent Holdings said on February 9 it is conducting research on the ChatGPT-tool technology and the firm will continue to invest in AI research based on its current technical reserves in foundation model, machine learning algorithms and natural language processing.

JD.Com

E-commerce company JD.Com said on February 10 it plans to launch a product similar to ChatGPT that it said will be called ChatJD and will be aimed at serving other businesses.

NetEase

Gaming firm NetEase plans to deploy large language models technology to serve its education business, a source familiar with the company told Reuters on February 8.

360 Security Technology Inc

360 Security Technology Inc. said on February 8 it possessed language model technology but that it could not give a clear indication on when it would launch any related products.

Kuaishou Technology

Short video app Kuaishou Technology is conducting research on large language models, which it will use to improve its products such as AI customer service, the government-backed the Paper reported on February 9.

Inspur Electronic Information Industry

Inspur Electronic Information Industry said on its investors relation website that it has long invested in AI-Generated Content (AIGC) from arithmetic, algorithms to the application of the technology.

Kunlun Tech

Beijing based-mobile games firm Kunlun Tech said it planned to launch a Chinese version of ChatGPT this year whose code will be open source, the company said on its WeChat account on Thursday.

The company said in a separate statement that on Wednesday it will embed ChatGPT into its Norway-based web browser Opera.

