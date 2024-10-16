ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese cyber association calls for review of Intel products sold in China

Published - October 16, 2024 04:54 pm IST - BEIJING

Intel products sold in China should be subject to security review,  the Cybersecurity Association of China (CSAC) said alleging  the U.S. chipmaker has “constantly harmed” the country’s national security

Reuters

Intel products sold in China should be subject to security review. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel products sold in China should be subject to a security review, the Cybersecurity Association of China (CSAC) said on Wednesday, alleging the U.S. chipmaker has "constantly harmed" the country's national security and interests.

While CSAC is an industry group rather than a government body, it has close ties to the Chinese state and the raft of accusations against Intel, published in a long post on its official WeChat group, could trigger a security review from China's powerful cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

"It is recommended that a network security review is initiated on the products Intel sells in China, so as to effectively safeguard China's national security and the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese consumers," CSAC said.

Last year, the CAC barred domestic operators of key infrastructure from buying products made by U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc, after deeming the company's products had failed its network security review.

Intel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company's shares were down 2.7% in U.S. premarket trading.

