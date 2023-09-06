HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China's Tencent teases launch of AI chatbot as craze gathers pace

China’s internet giant Tencent Holdings teased the launch of its ChatGPT like artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot

September 06, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - HONG KONG

Reuters
The Shenzhen-based company published a post on WeChat on Wednesday to drum up hype for a two-day summit.

The Shenzhen-based company published a post on WeChat on Wednesday to drum up hype for a two-day summit. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China's internet giant Tencent Holdings teased the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on Wednesday through a social media post as a race among Chinese firms to develop such tech heats up.

The Shenzhen-based company published a post on WeChat on Wednesday to drum up hype for a two-day summit it will kick off on Thursday. The post featured a demo conversation a user had with an AI chatbot, which helped the user write promotional materials.

The company also added a new mini program named "HunyuanAide" to WeChat, although it remained inaccessible to the public as of Wednesday. Reuters reported in February that the company formed a team to develop a ChatGPT-like chatbot named "HunyuanAide".

ALSO READ
China to launch new $40 billion state fund to boost chip industry

This comes after China started to approve AI chatbots for public release last month. Other big tech companies in China including Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group released their AI chatbots last week.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tencent has been developing its own AI model named "Hunyuan" for months and the company said last month that it was expanding the test of the model internally.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies / World

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.