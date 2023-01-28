China’s smartphone sales plunge to lowest level in a decade: Report

January 28, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

China’s smartphone sales declined 14% y-o-y in 2022 to reach their lowest level in a decade, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Service.

“The 2022 was also the fifth consecutive year of y-o-y sales declines in China. Macroeconomic headwinds and the impact of COVID-19 led to the sales plunge,” claims Counterpoint Research.

In Q4 2022, China’s smartphone sales declined 15% y-o-y. Therefore, sales declined y-o-y in double digits in every quarter of 2022.

The sudden relaxing of the COVID-19 policy in December resulted in a surge in cases and led the market to decline 5% q-o-q to record its lowest quarterly sales in the year, the report highlights.

The research firm analysed that since the spring of 2022, many cities in China, were being subjected to COVID-19 restrictions, which negatively impacted consumer sentiment and further delayed smartphone replacements.

In 2022, Vivo retained top spot with a 19.2% market share in China, followed by Apple at 18% and Oppo at 17.5% came third.

Apple declined 3% y-o-y in 2022 but was able to outperform the market to become the number two brand in China for the first time for a full year. It also reached its highest-ever quarterly share, capturing 23.7% of the sales in Q4 2022.

Honor was the only brand in 2022 to have positive growth at 38% y-o-y. This growth was mainly due to a lower base in 2021, said Counterpoint.

Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi saw y-o-y declines of 23%, 27% and 19% respectively in 2022 as demand dropped amid economic uncertainty.