September 19, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - SHENZHEN

Huawei may launch a mid-range 5G phone as soon as October, China's IT Times reported on Tuesday, in what would be another sign the technology giant has overcome U.S. sanctions.

From 2019, the U.S. has restricted Huawei's access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models, with the company only able to launch limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.

Huawei may launch a 5G version of its mid-ranged Nova around October or November, the IT Times said, citing industrial supply chain sources.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report in the IT Times, which is owned by the Shanghai arm of state-owned China Telecom.

Last month, Huawei rolled out the Mate 60 Pro smartphone with little advertising or prior notice. Research firms say they have found that it is powered by a domestically-made 7-nanometer processor and is 5G capable, which would mark a breakthrough in China's efforts to build its domestic chip ecosystem.

Huawei's last Nova model is constrained to 4G and retails for around 2,400 yuan($329)domestically, while the Mate 60 Pro, released in limited numbers so far, retails for 6,999 yuan.

The company is expected to give more details on the Mate 60 Pro at a product launch event next week.

