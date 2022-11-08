China warns Taiwan of opposition after Lithuania chip plan

A file photo of an employee working inside a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) | Photo Credit: Reuters

China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest more than 10 million euros ($10 million) towards chip production in Lithuania.

Tension in the Taiwan Strait is due to authorities of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) colluding with external forces, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian, added at a regular briefing in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

In October, Tsai Ing-wen, the President of the self-governing island democracy had said that Taiwan won’t back down in the face of “aggressive threats” from China.

Taiwan had also signalled that it will comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China’s chip industry.

Taiwan, is one of the major chip producer and is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker that supplies chips to companies like Apple.

With inputs from Reuters