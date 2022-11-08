China warns Taiwan of opposition after Lithuania chip plan

The remarks come close on the heels of Taiwan’s plans to invest 10 mln euros towards chip production in Lithuania

The Hindu Bureau BEIJING
November 08, 2022 19:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of an employee working inside a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) | Photo Credit: Reuters

China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest more than 10 million euros ($10 million) towards chip production in Lithuania.

Tension in the Taiwan Strait is due to authorities of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) colluding with external forces, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian, added at a regular briefing in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks come close on the heels of Taiwan’s plans to invest 10 mln euros towards chip production in Lithuania.

In October, Tsai Ing-wen, the President of the self-governing island democracy had said that Taiwan won’t back down in the face of “aggressive threats” from China.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Taiwan had also signalled that it will comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China’s chip industry.

Taiwan, is one of the major chip producer and is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker that supplies chips to companies like Apple.

With inputs from Reuters

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
semiconductors and active components
World

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app