ADVERTISEMENT

China warns Japan of retaliation over potential new chip curbs: Report

Published - September 02, 2024 03:58 pm IST

China warned Japan of severe economic retaliation if it further restricts sales and servicing of chipmaking equipment to Chinese firms

Reuters

China has warned of severe economic retaliation against Japan if it further restricts sales and servicing of chipmaking equipment. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China has warned of severe economic retaliation against Japan if it further restricts sales and servicing of chipmaking equipment to Chinese firms, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Motor privately told Japanese officials that Beijing could react to the curbs by cutting Japan's access to minerals required for automotive production, the report said.

Several Chinese officials had repeatedly outlined the position with their Japanese counterparts in recent meetings, the report added.

ADVERTISEMENT

China's foreign ministry said the country has always been firmly opposed to the "artificial disruption" of global production and supply chain stability, the politicisation of normal economic and trade cooperation, and scientific and technological blockades against China.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"China has always been committed to maintaining the safety and stability of the global production and supply chain, and has always implemented fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory export control measures," spokesperson Mao Ning said, when asked for a comment at a regular news briefing.

A Toyota spokesperson said the automaker was constantly considering the best procurement strategies, not limited to mineral resources, to meet the needs of its customers.

Japan began restricting exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips in July.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US