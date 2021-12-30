China to tighten copyright protection in livestreaming, e-commerce platforms by 2025

The Plan said the development and application of new technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and blockchain will be strengthened.

China will improve copyright protection livestreaming, e-commerce and sports events by 2025, the country's copyright regulator said on Wednesday.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Copyright protection will be strengthened and improved in new industries and new areas, according to the 14th Five-Year Plan for Copyright Work issued by the National Copyright Administration.

Also Read | Analysis | China shines regulatory spotlight on livestream retail boom as crackdown claims biggest star

The Plan said the development and application of new technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and blockchain will be strengthened, and copyright protection in sports events, variety shows, livestreamings and e-commerce platforms will be improved.