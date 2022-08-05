Technology

China successfully launches a pilot reusable spacecraft, says state media

China successfully launches a pilot reusable spacecraft, says state media | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Reuters SHANGHAI August 05, 2022 10:38 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 10:39 IST

China successfully launched a pilot reusable spacecraft with its Long March-2F carrier rocket on Friday, state media CCTV reported.

The unidentified spacecraft, which was launched from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, will return to a planned landing site after operating in the orbit for some time to provide technical validations for reuses, CCTV said.

China said it made a big step towards developing reusable space transportation technology as it launched a spacecraft which returned to Earth on the same day after flying to the edge of the atmosphere in July.

