China plans forum with private sector firms to boost digital space

Reuters May 13, 2022 11:15 IST

Reuters May 13, 2022 11:15 IST

President Xi Jinping's top economic aide, Vice Premier Liu He, may also attend the conference which will be hosted by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

FILE PHOTO: A computer network cable is seen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

President Xi Jinping's top economic aide, Vice Premier Liu He, may also attend the conference which will be hosted by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

China's political advisory body plans to host a forum next week with some private sector firms including Baidu Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as investors await any hints of Beijing reducing its clampdown on the tech industry. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) President Xi Jinping's top economic aide, Vice Premier Liu He, may also attend the conference which will be hosted by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the report added. Also Read China’s Xi calls for measures against ‘unhealthy’ development of digital economy Other attendees include officials from government agencies such as the Cyberspace Administration of China and business executives including Baidu founder Robin Li, the report said citing people familiar with the matter. The State Council Information Office and Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's technology sector is smarting from a year-long regulatory crackdown, which has upended once-common industry practices and wiped millions of dollars off share prices.



Our code of editorial values