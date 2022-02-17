China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese.

A man holds a placard with logos of Chinese apps during a protest against China organized by Working Journalists of India, in New Delhi, India on June 30, 2020 | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri

China on Thursday expressed serious concerns regarding India's ban of Chinese apps over security reasons, adding that it hopes India would treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner.

"We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese,government sources told Reuters.