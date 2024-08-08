ADVERTISEMENT

China chipmaker SMIC beats Q2 estimates despite steep profit fall

Published - August 08, 2024 04:54 pm IST - BEIJING

Chinese chipmaker SMIC reported a 59.1% fall in second-quarter net profit, even as global semiconductor sales rose by 18.3%

Reuters

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp reported a 59.1% fall in second-quarter net profit. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp reported a 59.1% fall in second-quarter net profit on Thursday though the result from China's largest chip foundry beat expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

SMIC reported $164.6 million in unaudited profit attributable to owners for the three months to June 30, topping the $103.8 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG, while revenue rose by 21.8% to $1.9 billion, also beating forecasts.

The results reflect signs of recovery in the global semiconductor industry after a prolonged slump that began in late 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global semiconductor sales rose 18.3% to $149.9 billion in the second quarter, with the Chinese market growing 21.6%, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While SMIC primarily produces basic chips for less sophisticated electronics, it gained attention after a Huawei smartphone teardown revealed an SMIC-made chip among the most advanced produced in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, advanced chip production remains limited, constraining SMIC's ability to fully capitalize on the AI boom driving growth for some rivals.

Industry leader TSMC reported a 40% increase in second-quarter revenue, largely attributed to strong demand for advanced chips in AI and high-performance computing.

SMIC forecast a 13% to 15% quarter-on-quarter revenue increase for the current quarter.

Capital expenditure was $2.25 billion in the quarter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US