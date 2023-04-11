ADVERTISEMENT

China’s Alibaba reveals its large language model Tongyi Qianwen

April 11, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Chinese retail giant Alibaba has revealed its large language model Tongyi Qianwen

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Alibaba logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chinese retail giant Alibaba has announced its large language model (LLM) Tongyi Qianwen amid a race amongst corporations to build AI-powered chatbots.

Alibaba plans to deploy Tongyi Qianwen on its messaging platform DingTalk, voice assistant Tmall Genie, and workplace application to summarise meetings, craft communication, and write business proposals.

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang reportedly stressed on staying ahead of other businesses, especially in the generative AI and cloud computing fields.

Chinese internet company Baidu unveiled its own Ernie bot in March 2023, but failed to enthuse investors who were disappointed to watch a recorded clip of the bot’s capabilities. The company’s shares fell. CEO Robin Li too admitted that there was more work to do and there was a lot of pressure on the company to deliver quickly.

In the U.S., Microsoft and Google are working on bringing their respective AI chatbots to their search engines.

