Cheap, easy-to-install GPS trackers sold online are a menace

Forget Apple AirTags for sometime, GPS trackers available online are more problematic than you know. Inexpensive and readily available on e-commerce sites, these gadgets can be potentially misused

A simple search on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart returns an array of results for GPS trackers. These trackers promise a simple solution for an age-old problem – locating lost personal items like keys and bags. On the other hand, the very principle on which these simple GPS trackers work can be a big threat to the security and privacy of unsuspecting people.

Many, if not all of these trackers, are small yet powerful enough to share their live locations via Google Maps or other supported applications. These small devices can easily be hidden on the person of unsuspecting individuals to track their movement and even record ambient conversations. And while almost all of these trackers are marketed as “For Car, Bike, School kids, Luggage” their misuse is easy enough whilst knowledge and restrictions around their use are low.

Big Tech firm’s struggle with trackers

One of the best-known trackers available in the market is the Apple AirTag, and even it has had its fair share of controversy. The sheer level of accuracy with which these small coin-shaped tags can be located became its Achilles’ heel and a weapon for unwanted tracking.

Such was the extent and possibility of misuse of GPS tracking that Apple had to issue user guidelines and upgrade security measures. The iPhone maker allowed NFC-enabled devices to access details about the ownership of an AirTag and even get alerts if an unconnected AirTag was detected near you for extended periods, to curb unwanted tracking.

However, if reports are to be believed, silent AirTags with their speakers disabled were being sold on online marketplace Etsy. And though the listing was quickly pulled down, the scope for future use and modifications in trackers opened up an array of possibilities for potential misuse.

Problems with cheap trackers

While Big Tech companies still possess and invest resources to ensure that the possibility of misuse of their trackers can be minimised, the same cannot be said for their inexpensive counterparts. Available at price points as low as ₹1,099 with set up as easy as inserting a sim card and sending a message for location tracking, the potential for misuse of these trackers is immense.

Another problem is the lack of transparency when it comes to the manufacturing of these cheap tracking devices, as many of them lack clear branding and a quick glance at their user manuals hints at their country of manufacturing being unknown Chinese companies.

Instances of misuse

GPS trackers have been around for some time, and even before the tech giants entered the market these trackers were misused. In October 2021, police in Jaipur, while investigating the murder of Ajay Yadav, a known history-sheeter, recovered a GPS tracker that was used to track his movements. Another incident of similar misuse was reported in Gurugram, where an estranged husband used a sim-card-enabled GPS tracker to track the movements of his wife by planting the tracker in her vehicle.

So, while GPS trackers are a great way to find lost items and keep track of your personal items, without clear security measures and alert features for unwanted tracking, these trackers are a safety hazard for unsuspecting people.

We have requested information regarding safety against unwanted tracking from a company importing GPS trackers in the country, however at the time of writing this article we are yet to receive a response.