ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode to be launched for Plus users next week  

Published - July 27, 2024 12:51 pm IST

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode will be available to Plus users next week  

The Hindu Bureau

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode will be rolling out for Plus users next week.

Altman, in a post on X, said the much-anticipated GPT-4o powered Voice Mode will be available in alpha next week for paid subscribers. The new model is expected to improve the current Voice Mode, which struggles with delayed responses.

The current model has an average latency of 2.8 seconds and 5.4 seconds for GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 respectively, GPT-4o has no noticeable delay.

The new model was unveiled earlier this year. During the unveiling OpenAI showcased the Lare Language Models multi-modal capabilities and its ability to talk with humans in real time. At the time, the company said the functionality will not be rolled out for users until it meets certain internal safety and reliability checks.

