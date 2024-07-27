GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode to be launched for Plus users next week  

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode will be available to Plus users next week  

Published - July 27, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode will be rolling out for Plus users next week.

Altman, in a post on X, said the much-anticipated GPT-4o powered Voice Mode will be available in alpha next week for paid subscribers. The new model is expected to improve the current Voice Mode, which struggles with delayed responses.

The current model has an average latency of 2.8 seconds and 5.4 seconds for GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 respectively, GPT-4o has no noticeable delay.

The new model was unveiled earlier this year. During the unveiling OpenAI showcased the Lare Language Models multi-modal capabilities and its ability to talk with humans in real time. At the time, the company said the functionality will not be rolled out for users until it meets certain internal safety and reliability checks.

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.