ChatGPT users can now create up to two pictures per day for free with DALL-E 3 model

DALL-E 3 has some key improvements including being able to suggest prompts to create an image

Published - August 09, 2024 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI will now allow free-tier ChatGPT users to generate up to two images per day with the DALL-E 3 model.

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI will now allow free-tier ChatGPT users to generate up to two images per day with the DALL-E 3 model. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI will now allow free-tier ChatGPT users to generate up to two images per day with the DALL-E 3 model, the company announced on Thursday (August 8, 2024). The AI image generator was introduced as an extension in ChatGPT as an extension last September and was limited to just ChatGPT Plus users. 

“We’re rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL-E 3. Just ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card for a friend, or show you what something looks like,” the company said in an X post.

DALL-E 3 has some key improvements including being able to suggest prompts to create an image. 

The Microsoft-backed AI firm also released its GPT-4o System Card, a research paper that analyses risks and safety concerns around the model.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The study found that GPT-4o stood at “medium” risk overall judging on parameters including cybersecurity, biological threats, persuasion and model autonomy. The only measure of these where the model was found to be high-risk was at persuasion given that it could generate text that convinced readers’ opinions better than text written by humans. 

Why OpenAI’s AI detection tool may stay under wraps

While this isn’t the first time that OpenAI has released such a safety report - it did the same for GPT-4, GPT-4 with vision and DALL-E 3, but the company seems to be making efforts to appear more transparent about their safety standards to combat criticism. 

Additionally, in July, reports had shared that the Sam Altman-led company was working on a project code-named ‘Strawberry,’ with little details around it. On Wednesday, Altman seemed to confirm this with a post on X that had an image of strawberries from his garden.

