ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s annualised revenue more than doubled in half a year: Report

OpenAI’s annualised revenue reached $3.4 billion in around the past six months, reported The Information outlet

Updated - June 13, 2024 12:09 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The AI firm’s annual revenue was around $1.6 billion late last year, according to The Information [File]

The AI firm’s annual revenue was around $1.6 billion late last year, according to The Information [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s annualised revenue reached $3.4 billion as it more than doubled in around the past half year, reported The Information outlet, citing CEO Sam Altman’s comments to employees.

The AI firm’s annual revenue was around $1.6 billion late last year, according to the report.

OpenAI is backed by Microsoft and works with the software giant in order to support the latter’s generative AI revamp, while expanding its own operations.

Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman

After the Apple WWDC event on June 10, with the audience eagerly waiting for a generative AI-related announcement, Altman confirmed that Apple would be integrating ChatGPT in its devices later this year.

The arrangement will allow Apple device users to access OpenAI’s models with less friction and fewer entry barriers.

OpenAI and Oracle also announced this week that OpenAI had chosen the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in order to extend the Microsoft Azure AI platform.

“We are delighted to be working with Microsoft and Oracle. OCI will extend Azure’s platform and enable OpenAI to continue to scale,” said Altman in a statement.

