ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Stack Overflow announce partnership

May 07, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

OpenAI and Stack Overflow announced a partnership to gain access to highly technical knowledge and code to improve the performance of AI models

The Hindu Bureau

Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow, noted that the platform had more than 59 million questions and answers [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and the developers’ forum Stack Overflow announced a partnership in order to access highly technical knowledge and data to improve OpenAI’s models while Stack Overflow hopes to use the AI startup’s tech to release new products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow, noted that the platform had more than 59 million questions and answers. OpenAI will use the forum’s OverflowAPI product in order to enhance its model with high-quality content and feedback that has been checked and confirmed by expert users.

OpenAI’s alleged use of YouTube data for AI training comes under scrutiny

“Learning from as many languages, cultures, subjects, and industries as possible ensures that our models can serve everyone. The developer community is particularly important to both of us. Our deep partnership with Stack Overflow will help us enhance the user and developer experience on both our platforms,” said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI.

ADVERTISEMENT

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT is capable of generating code, the results can often be inaccurate or far from efficient.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

With the rise of generative AI technologies and chatbots, individuals such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have predicted that coding will no longer be an essential skill for people to drill from a young age.

However, experts have also flagged concerns about AI-powered coding systems being used by even amateurs in order to launch malicious attacks and hack critical systems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US