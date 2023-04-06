ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT generates sexual assault accusation based on non-existent report

April 06, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

A U.S.-based law professor learned that ChatGPT had alleged he sexually harassed a student

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a ChatGPT chat and the Open AI logo | Photo Credit: AP

AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT has alleged that a U.S.-based professor harassed and tried to sexually assault a student while on a class trip. The chatbot cited a 2018 Washington Post article as its source. But the article does not exist.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley was informed last week that he was on a ChatGPT-generated list of legal scholars who had harassed others, with a Washington Post report cited as a source.

Washington Post confirmed on Wednesday that the cited article in question did not exist. The class trip had reportedly not taken place, and Mr. Turley denied being accused of sexual harassment. He called the incident “incredibly harmful,” according to the outlet.

ALSO READ
Explained | What are hallucinating chatbots?

Similar instances where chatbots generate coherent and believable responses that are found to be partially or entirely false are known as ‘hallucination.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The news came around the time Australian mayor Brian Hood threatened to sue ChatGPT over the AI model’s incorrect allegations that he spent time in prison due to a foreign bribery case.

If Mr. Hood proceeds to sue, it could mark the first recorded case that sees a human accusing ChatGPT of defamation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US