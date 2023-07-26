ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT now on Android in some countries including India, U.S.

July 26, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

ChatGPT is now available for Android users in the United States, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil, OpenAI said

Reuters

The viral success of ChatGPT has triggered a wave of enthusiasm in AI [File] | Photo Credit: AP

ChatGPT is now available for Android users in the United States, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil, the viral chatbot's owner OpenAI said on Tuesday, as it looks to take advantage of the popularity of the artificial intelligence tool.

As AI becomes widely used in tasks such as content writing to coding, San Francisco-based OpenAI announced ChatGPT for Android last week to further expand its user base.

ALSO READ
Did pirated content help build ChatGPT, and other AI chatbots?

ChatGPT, which was launched by the Sam Altman-led company in November last year, has been available on Apple's iOS platform since May.

The viral success of ChatGPT has triggered a wave of enthusiasm in AI, prompting companies such as Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet to pour billions of dollars into the technology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OpenAI said it would expand the rollout on Android to additional countries over the next week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US