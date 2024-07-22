Chatbot at Paris Oympics 2024 | Intel’s AthleteGPT handles queries from athletes

Intel has developed a chatbot in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Titled AthleteGPT, the platform will answer queries from athletes across the world and help them navigate the venue and comply with rules easily.

Powered by Intel Gaudi accelerators and Xeon processors, the chatbot is a Retrieval Augmented Generation or RAG-based solution to deliver “on-demand information” to athletes during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Through our partnership with the International Olympic Committee, we are demonstrating our dedication to making AI accessible. By embracing an open and collaborative ecosystem, Intel is transforming ways to help our athletes and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with our customers,” Justin Hotard, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and Artificial Intelligence Group, said in a statement shared with press.

Intel’s processors will also power 8K resolution live streaming experiences, providing fans with low-latency, high-definition streaming across the 32 sporting events.

The company has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since 2017.

