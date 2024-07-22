GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chatbot at Paris Oympics 2024 | Intel’s AthleteGPT handles queries from athletes

Intel’s processors will also power 8K resolution live streaming experiences, providing fans with low-latency, high-definition streaming across the 32 sporting events

Published - July 22, 2024 10:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Powered by Intel Gaudi accelerators and Xeon processors, the chatbot is a Retrieval Augmented Generation or RAG-based solution [File]

Powered by Intel Gaudi accelerators and Xeon processors, the chatbot is a Retrieval Augmented Generation or RAG-based solution [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Intel has developed a chatbot in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Titled AthleteGPT, the platform will answer queries from athletes across the world and help them navigate the venue and comply with rules easily.

Powered by Intel Gaudi accelerators and Xeon processors, the chatbot is a Retrieval Augmented Generation or RAG-based solution to deliver “on-demand information” to athletes during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Through our partnership with the International Olympic Committee, we are demonstrating our dedication to making AI accessible. By embracing an open and collaborative ecosystem, Intel is transforming ways to help our athletes and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with our customers,” Justin Hotard, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and Artificial Intelligence Group, said in a statement shared with press.

India not content with just qualifying for team events at Paris Games, says table tennis coach

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Intel’s processors will also power 8K resolution live streaming experiences, providing fans with low-latency, high-definition streaming across the 32 sporting events.

The company has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since 2017.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / Paris Olympics 2024 / France

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.