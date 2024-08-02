GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ChapGPT-maker OpenAI partners with AI Safety Institute

In June, retired U.S. army general Paul M. Nakasone joined the AI firm’s board of directors

Published - August 02, 2024 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI has partnered with the U.S. AI Safety Institute, to give them early access to the company’s next foundational model for safety testing. 

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI has partnered with the U.S. AI Safety Institute, to give them early access to the company’s next foundational model for safety testing.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI has partnered with the U.S. AI Safety Institute, a federal government body, to give them early access to the company’s next foundational model for safety testing. In a post on X, CEO Sam Altman noted that their goal was to “work together to push forward to science of AI evaluations.” 

Earlier this year in May, the ChatGPT-maker had disbanded their Superalignment team which was started with the need to ensure that their AI products align with human intentions and prevent them from going “rogue.” The move led to resignations from the team’s leads Jan Leike who went on to join rival Anthropic AI’s safety research team and co-founder Ilya Sutskever, who then started his own safety-focused AI startup called Safe Superintelligence Inc. 

After his departure, Leike had indicated in a post that his team hadn’t been given the compute promised as the focus was entirely on launching new products. 

In the same post Altman made announcing the partnership with the U.S. AI Safety Institute, he emphasised that they would stick to the portion of 20% compute allocated for safety efforts. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In June, retired U.S. army general Paul M. Nakasone joined the AI firm’s board of directors. In the blog post making the announcement, it was said that, “Nakasone’s appointment reflects OpenAI’s commitment to safety and security, and underscores the growing significance of cybersecurity as the impact of AI technology continues to grow.”

Altman also confirmed that they will be removing the indefinite non-disparagement clause from employee contracts that had received criticism for its severity. “We want current and former employees to be able to raise concerns and feel comfortable doing so,” he noted. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science (general) / emerging technologies / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.