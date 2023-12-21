December 21, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 starts on January 9 in Las Vegas. With the registration open, the CES 2024 is expected to host 1,30,000 people witnessing more than 1,000 startups and beyond 3,500 exhibitors in four days showcasing their best of consumer technology to come this year or later. Electric vehicles (EV) are going to be an integral part of CES 2024 as well.

CES 2024 will bring together leading companies of the world like Amazon, Asus, Dell, Google, Samsung, Sony, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Intel, Qualcomm, among many others.

CES 2024 is expected to be AI-heavy with announcements around its meaningful applications in real-life scenarios.

Here are things to expected out of CES 2024:

Asus

The Taiwanese electronics brand is expected to introduce the 2024 PC lineup of Republic of Gamers (ROG) series at CES 2024. There may be launches in Zenbook series as well from Asus. Asus is expected to rely on Intel 14th gen mobile processor for these launches with support from NVIDIA GPUs.

Dell

The PC-maker is expected to showcase a range of Alienware laptops at CES 2024. These laptops generally target gamers with their large screen sizes and efficient cooling mechanism. The usage of Intel Gen 14 series is natural to the series and as well as NVIDIA support.

Intel

The launch of 14th Gen core mobile processors is inevitable at CES 2024. Last year, the U.S. based chipmaker introduced 32 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors for all laptop segments. Similarly, in 2024, Intel is believed to showcase a comprehensive portfolio of mobile processors with enhanced AI-readiness and computing prowess.

Qualcomm

The focus will largely be on-device AI computing from Qualcomm as we witness with the announcement of Gemini from Google.

Samsung

The South Korean electronics major is expected to upgrade its smart TV lineup at CES 2024. Samsung is expected to enhance its smart gaming and content creators monitors under the Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor series during the tech show. QD-OLED, the new technology coming up in smart TV, will be a thing to watch out for and the offerings from Samsung and LG.

Samsung may not unveil any major upcoming mobile phones at CES as it is already in preparation of launching its flagship Galaxy S24 series worldwide in third week of January.

Sony

The Japanese major might showcase a new range of smart TVs with improved and enhanced Cognitive XR processor.

Mercedes-Benz

The German luxury car maker will preview MBUX Virtual Assistant at CES 2024. “It takes voice assistant into a whole new visual dimension with high-resolution game-engine graphics from Unity. Running on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz OS, MB.OS, the MBUX Virtual Assistant headlines several digital innovations to be presented in January,” confirmed Ola Kallenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz.

