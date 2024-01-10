January 10, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

AMD has announced its latest range of high-end processors at CES 2024. The lineup includes the Ryzen 8000G Series desktop processors and the Ryzen 5000 Series.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G is claimed to be the world’s most powerful processor. It features built-in graphics boasting eight cores, 16 threads, 24MB of Cache, and Radeon 780M graphics. The processor will be available at a starting price of $329 for the Ryzen 7 8700 from January 31.

The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G offers six cores, 12 threads, 22MB of Cache, and Radeon 760M graphics and is priced at $229.

AMD has also showcased the Ryzen 5000 Series based on Zen 3 architecture. The Ryzen 7 5700X3D leads the pack and comes with 8 cores, 16 threads, and 100MB of on-chip memory. Prices start at $249 and the processor will be launching on January 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

AMD also showcased its Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card which is priced at $329 and set to be available from January 24. This graphics card is said to handle both 1080p and 1440p gaming and brings improvements over its predecessor by doubling the memory to 16GB, signaling AMD’s focus on enhancing the gaming experience at higher resolutions.

While maintaining certain specifications from the RX 7600, such as 32 compute units, 2048 stream processors, and a 128-bit memory bus, AMD has boosted base and boost clock speeds. The total board power has also increased to 190 watts from the previous 165 watts. AMD suggests the RX 7600 XT is ready for 1440p gaming. The card competes with Nvidia’s RTX 4060, and AMD claims competitive performance at b

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.