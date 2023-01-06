CES 2023 | Stellantis plans to convert vehicle data into marketable products 

January 06, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Stellantis announced new business unit Mobilisights at CES 2023, dedicated to turning vehicle data into marketable products and revenue.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Mobilisights, which will operate as an independent business unit, will focus on growing the company’s data-as-a-service business by developing and licensing products, applications, and services which will be sold to private enterprises, public sector utilities, education, and research institutions.

Mobilisights and its partners will operate within strict data governance and privacy policy which will include using anonymised and aggregated data, and only share the personal data of customers with their consent for specific services of their choosing, the company shared.

“The vision for Mobilisights is to contribute to a smarter world, leveraging the insights that vehicle data provide to inspire innovative applications and services that can transform and dramatically improve the day-to-day lives of users and businesses,” Sanjiv Ghate, Mobilisights CEO shared in a blog post.

Stellantis plans to use data from the 34 million connected vehicles it plans to reach by the end of the decade. Mobilisights will have exclusive access and rights to license vehicles and related data from all Stellantis brands to external customers.

The company said it plans to invest more than $33.7 billion dollars through 2025 into software and electrification .

The Mobilisights unit is the company’s latest move to make revenue beyond selling, repairing, and financing vehicles. Other automakers have made similar efforts to leverage data collected from their automobiles to start services.

Stellantis currently controls 16 automotive brands including names like Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, Fiat, Abarth, and Jeep.