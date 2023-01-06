ADVERTISEMENT

CES 2023 | Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Satellite for two-way messaging on smartphones 

January 06, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Qualcomm announced Snapdragon Satellite developed with Iridium, which will be capable of supporting two-way messaging for premium smartphones and devices  

The Hindu Bureau

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon Satellite which will allow two-way messaging capabilities on premium devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm, on Thursday at CES 2023, announced the Snapdragon Satellite, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution capable of supporting two-way messaging for premium smartphones.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Developed with Iridium, the Snapdragon satellite will allow next-generation premium Android smartphones, smartwatches, and other gadgets to support messaging for emergency use in rural, and offshore locations.

ALSO READ
Qualcomm’s compute and gaming leader: ‘Our aim is to drive convergence of phone and PC’

The Snapdragon satellite can expand support to devices including laptops, tablets, vehicles, and IoT. The satellite is planned to support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) as NTN satellite infrastructure and constellations become available.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Powered by the Snapdragon 5G modem-RF systems the system is supported by the Iridium satellite constellation, which uses weather-resilient L-band spectrum for uplink and downlink.

“Kicking off in premium smartphones later this year, this new addition to our Snapdragon platform strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories,” Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said.

“Garmin Response supports thousands of SOS incidents each year and has likely saved many lives in the process, and we are looking forward to collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and Iridium to help people connect to emergency services no matter where life takes them,” Brad Trenkle, Vice President of Garmin’s outdoor segment said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US