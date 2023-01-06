CES 2023 | Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Satellite for two-way messaging on smartphones 

January 06, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Qualcomm, on Thursday at CES 2023, announced the Snapdragon Satellite, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution capable of supporting two-way messaging for premium smartphones.

Developed with Iridium, the Snapdragon satellite will allow next-generation premium Android smartphones, smartwatches, and other gadgets to support messaging for emergency use in rural, and offshore locations.

The Snapdragon satellite can expand support to devices including laptops, tablets, vehicles, and IoT. The satellite is planned to support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) as NTN satellite infrastructure and constellations become available.

Powered by the Snapdragon 5G modem-RF systems the system is supported by the Iridium satellite constellation, which uses weather-resilient L-band spectrum for uplink and downlink.

“Kicking off in premium smartphones later this year, this new addition to our Snapdragon platform strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories,” Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said.

“Garmin Response supports thousands of SOS incidents each year and has likely saved many lives in the process, and we are looking forward to collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and Iridium to help people connect to emergency services no matter where life takes them,” Brad Trenkle, Vice President of Garmin’s outdoor segment said.