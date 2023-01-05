CES 2023 | Dell introduces revamped Alienware laptops with bigger screen sizes 

January 05, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Dell introduces its revamped range of Alienware laptops for gamers with larger screen sizes and improved cooling at CES 2023.

The updates include six new gaming laptops, the Alienware m18, Alienware x16 and x14 and Dell G16 and G15.

The new range of Alienware laptops come with taller 16:10 displays, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, higher resolution FHD webcams and a new foot design for improved air flow.

Alienware m18

The m18 laptops come with customisation options with up to 13th Gen Intel i9 13980HX processors, full stack of next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Ryzen CPU and GPUs.

They also come with improved thermals with 31 element interface, vapour chambers that cover CPU and GPUs, and quad fans with up to 25% increased air flow. The laptop will also come with user-replaceable DDR5 So-DIMM slots with up to 9TB total torage, 165Hz QHD or 480Hz FHD displays.

Alienware x series

The Alienware x series now includes a 16’ laptop designed for gamers who prefer smaller devices. The x16 comes with 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce and AMD technology for mobile devices.

The x14 also gets a refresh this year with a new display panel, better cooling and option to opt for Cryo-tec cooling design and Element 31 thermal interface.

Dell G series

Dell also announced updates to its G series gaming laptops, namely the G16 and G15. The updates include new Intel, MAD and NIVIDIA technology with vapour chambers for better cooling.

The updates also include new colours and an enhanced Alienware Command Centre for player customisations.