CERT-In issues security risk alert for millions of Android users

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has identified multiple vulnerabilities in Android phones with versions 15, 14, 13, 12 and 12L (for foldable phones) that could be exploited by hackers. These concerns have been explained in two recent advisories - CIVN-2024-0319 and CIVN-2024-0318 for both Android and Google Chrome users which could potentially expose millions of devices at risk.

Rated as “high-risk,” CERT-In said that cyber attackers could exploit these vulnerabilities through applications or malicious websites to execute code and gain access to the system.

CERT-In advised users to update their Android devices as soon they were released by Google and Chrome users should ensure that they are running the latest version of the browser.

Google has already acknowledged the issue and released security patches for these identified vulnerabilities, 129.0.6668.100 for Windows and Mac, and 129.0.6668.89 for Linux.