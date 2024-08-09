GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CERT-In issues high risk warning to Android users

CERT-IN noted that these threats were found in Android versions prior 12,v12L, v13 and v14

Published - August 09, 2024 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning around security flaws identified in Android devices. 

FILE PHOTO: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning around security flaws identified in Android devices.  | Photo Credit: THG

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning around security flaws identified in Android devices. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to gain access to confidential data, higher system privileges and execute code remotely. CERT-IN noted that these threats were found in Android versions prior 12,v12L, v13 and v14. 

They added that these gaps arise due to “flaws in the System, Google Play system updates, Framework, Kernel MediaTek components, Qualcomm components, Arm components, Imagination Technologies, and Qualcomm close-source components.” 

Just last week, the cybersecurity agency had warned of multiple vulnerabilities in Apple’s products and their operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and televisions. 

CERT-In has recommended users to promptly install updates that are out on these devices and ensure their Android devices are operating on the latest available software version. They are also advised to only download apps from trusted sources, and activate automatic updates for both applications and OS. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

An AI-infused world needs matching cybersecurity

Additionally, users should also be cautious before clicking on random messages, emails or links, especially ones asking for personal details or credentials to avoid phishing attacks. 

If the device has been compromised your phone could feel suddenly slowed down and there could be automatic installations of random apps or pop-ups that re-direct your link automatically. Users can then factory reset the phone and back up your data on a cloud service. 

Users can also review the permissions granted to your apps regularly to keep a check and install a reliable security software on the device. 

Devices powered by Qualcomm and MediaTek processors, including Android phones and tablets, are among those affected.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.