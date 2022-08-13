CERT-In detects multiple vulnerabilities in Chrome, Edge browsers and Android OS

Indian computer emergency response team (CERT-In) that tracks cyber security threats, on Wednesday, issued alerts on multiple vulnerabilities detected in Chrome and Edge browsers, and Android OS

Nabeel Ahmed
August 13, 2022 21:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CERT-In detects multiple vulnerabilities in Chrome, Edge browsers and Android OS | Photo Credit: Getty Images

These vulnerabilities can allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on the targeted systems compromising their security, CERT-In said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Vulnerabilities were detected in Google Chrome versions prior to 104.0.5112.79.

Inappropriate implementation of multiple APIs like Managed Device API, nearby share API, fullscreen and extensions API have led to these vulnerabilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An API is a programming interface that allows different software to use features built into the browser. 

Vulnerabilities have also been reported in Use after free in Omnibox, Safe Browsing, Tab Strip, Overview Mode, Nearby Share, Input, Sign-In Flow, WebUI, and Insufficient policy enforcement in Background Fetch and Cookies.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In Android OS, vulnerabilities have been reported in versions 10, 11, 12 and 12L. 

Also Read
CERT-In identifies multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products and Red Hat Linux Kernel 

These vulnerabilities exist due to flaws in the existing framework of the software, Google play system, imagination technologies among others. These can allow attackers to access privileged information in Android OS smartphones, CERT-In said.

In Microsoft Edge, vulnerabilities were detected in versions prior to 104.0.1293.47.

Attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities to bypass security restrictions in the browser and access privileged resources in the affected systems. They can then use that to escape the sandbox of the browser and target other areas of the compromised systems, according to CERT-In.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
internet

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app