CERT-In issues alerts for multiple high severity vulnerabilities in Mozilla products and Drupal

CERT-In on Monday issued alerts for vulnerabilities in Mozilla products and Drupal which could allow remote attackers to bypass restrictions.

CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team) regularly releases threat alerts for vulnerabilities present in software that could be utilised by attackers to compromise the security of affected systems.

In Mozilla products

High severity vulnerabilities in Mozilla products could allow remote attackers to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service.

The vulnerability in Mozilla products exists due to the abuse of its XSLT error handling, cross-origin iframe referencing an XSLT document, data race in the PK11_ChangePW function that results in a use-after-free error and memory safety bugs within the browser engine.

Attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing a victim to open a specially crafted web request.

When exploited successfully, the vulnerabilities could allow remote attackers to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code and cause denial of services on the targeted systems.

Updating Mozilla software has been suggested to fix the vulnerabilities.

In Commerce Elavon module of Drupal

Vulnerabilities with medium severity have been detected in the Commerce Elavon module of Drupal.

Drupal is an open source software that is predominantly used to create and manage websites. A vulnerability of medium severity in its Commerce Elavon module exists due to insufficient verification by the module, that it is communicating with the correct server when using the Elavon (On-site) payment gateway.

The vulnerability can be exploited by an attacker by sending a specially crafted malicious request to the targeted system.

Successful exploitation of the vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass security restrictions. Attackers can also leak valid payment details and accept invalid payment details by exploiting this vulnerability.

Implementation of updates made available by the Drupal Security Advisory has been suggested to fix the vulnerability.