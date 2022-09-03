CERT-In issues alerts for vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS, TP-link router and Atlassian Bitbucket Server and Data Center | Photo Credit: Reuters

CERT-In on Thursday released notes for high severity vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS, and critical vulnerabilities in TP-Link router and Bitbucket Server and Data Center. The reported vulnerabilities can be used by remote attackers to target affected systems and execute arbitrary codes, compromising their security.

In Google Chrome OS

Multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS LTS channel version have been reported due to use after free in Blink, browser creation, webUI, managed devices API and Chrome OS shell.

Vulnerabilities also exist in the sign-in flow, extensions and extensions API, insufficient policy enforcement in cookies, inappropriate implementation in extensions API, heap buffer overflow in PDF and side-channel information leakage in keyboard input.

The vulnerabilities affect most Chrome OS devices, according to Google’s security releases. They can be exploited by remote attackers by sending specially crafted requests to the targeted systems.

Successful exploitation can allow attackers to execute arbitrary code or cause denial of services on the affected systems.

Google has released security updates to fix the vulnerabilities and their implementation is suggested to secure vulnerable systems.

In TP-Link router firmware

A critical vulnerability has been reported in the firmware running on routers from TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of computer networking products.

The vulnerability exists due to improper bonus checking by the HTTPD daemon software that runs in the background of a web server to receive server requests and process hypertext and multimedia documents over the internet.

The vulnerability can be exploited by authenticated remote attackers, by sending specially crafted requests. Successful exploitation could lead to attackers overflowing a buffer and executing arbitrary code on the targeted systems.

The vulnerability has been rated critical as it can allow a remote attacker to execute code and gain access to the affected system.

Updating to the latest version of the firmware is suggested to fix the vulnerability.

In Bitbucket Server and Data Center

A critical vulnerability has been reported in all versions of Atlassian Bitbucket Server and Data Center between 7.0.0 and 8.3.0.

The vulnerability exists due to multiple API endpoints and can be exploited by sending a specially crafted HTTP request to execute arbitrary commands on the affected systems.

The command injection vulnerability can reportedly be exploited by remote authenticated attackers to target the Git based repository management solution.

Atlassian on its website has stated that the vulnerability can be exploited by an attacker “with access to a public repository or with read permissions to a private Bitbucket repository”. The company also stated that cloud sites hosted by Atlassian are not affected by the vulnerability.

Updating each affected product installation to a fixed version available on Atlassian’s site is suggested to fix the vulnerability.