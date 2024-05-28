ADVERTISEMENT

CERT-In issues alert for high severity vulnerability in Google Chrome  

Published - May 28, 2024 03:33 pm IST

India’s Computer Emergency response Team, CERT-In, issued a high severity warning for Google Chrome for Windows and Mac users  

The Hindu Bureau

CERT-In issued a warning for a high severity vulnerability in Google Chrome. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a warning for a high severity vulnerability reported in Google Chrome for desktops. The vulnerability reportedly impacts both Windows and Mac users and can be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on targeted systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability in Chrome exists due to a type confusion flaw which can be exploited by attackers by sending specially crafted requests to the targeted systems. A “type confusion” vulnerability occurs when a a program allocated a piece of memory to hold a certain type of data but mistakenly interprets the data as a different type. This can lead to system crashes, data corruption, as well as arbitrary code execution, leaving the device vulnerable to attacks.

The vulnerability was being actively exploited in the wild and Google has released an update to address the security bug.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The stable channel update 125.0.6422.112/.113 for Windows, Mac and 125.0.6422.112 for Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks”, Google shared in a blog post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While Google installs important security updates automatically which come into effect after relaunching the browser. However, users can manually install updates by checking the settings menu.

This is the eighth actively exploited vulnerability Google has fixed in Chrome since the beginning of the year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US